Standard Chartered Announces Share Buy-Back Progress

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased 450,999 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 894.40 to 902.20 pence, with a volume-weighted average price of 901.01 pence. Following this buy-back, the company plans to cancel the shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2.46 billion.

For further insights into GB:STAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.