Standard Chartered Announces Share Buy-Back Initiative

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased 553,125 of its own shares as part of an ongoing buy-back program, with prices ranging between 936.00 and 950.60 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to approximately 2.44 billion. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing capital efficiency and enhancing shareholder value.

