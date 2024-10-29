Standard Chartered Announces Share Buy-Back Details

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased over 1.6 million of its own shares as part of a buy-back programme, with prices ranging from 875 to 889.60 pence per share. This move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following the buy-back, the total outstanding shares stand at approximately 2.46 billion.

