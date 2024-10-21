Standard Chartered Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased over 1.22 million of its own shares, as part of its ongoing buy-back program, with plans to cancel these shares. The purchase, executed through venues like the London Stock Exchange, saw prices range from 834.80 to 843.60 pence per share. This move adjusts the total number of voting rights in the company to approximately 2.47 billion shares.

