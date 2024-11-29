Standard Chartered Advances Share Buy-back Program

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased 541,100 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, with prices ranging from 969.00 to 978.40 pence per share. These shares, bought through various trading venues including the London Stock Exchange, are set to be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 2.44 billion. This move is in line with the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure.

