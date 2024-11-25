Standard Chartered Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Standard Chartered has repurchased 557,138 of its own shares, with prices ranging from 921.00 to 969.40 pence, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The bank plans to cancel these shares, adjusting its total number of shares in issue to 2.44 billion. This move is part of Standard Chartered’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:STAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.