Standard Chartered Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased 560,814 of its ordinary shares as part of an ongoing buy-back program. With share prices ranging from 951.20 pence to 961.20 pence, the average price paid per share was 956.70 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2,439,849,273.
For further insights into GB:STAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.