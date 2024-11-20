News & Insights

Standard Chartered Advances Share Buy-Back Program

November 20, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased 560,814 of its ordinary shares as part of an ongoing buy-back program. With share prices ranging from 951.20 pence to 961.20 pence, the average price paid per share was 956.70 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2,439,849,273.

