Standard Chartered 2020 pretax profit falls 57%, misses estimates

HONG KONG/LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC (StanChart) STAN.L on Thursday posted a 57% fall in annual profit, missing analyst estimates, on higher credit impairments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

StanChart 2888.HK, which earns the bulk of its revenue in Asia, posted a pretax profit of $1.61 billion. That compared with $3.71 billion in 2019 and the $1.85 billion average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

Credit impairments last year more than doubled to $2.3 billion.

The London-headquartered lender said it would return capital to investors via a 9 cents per share dividend and $254 million buyback, with the total payout being the maximum permitted under temporary 'guardrails' set out by the Bank of England last year.

The central bank last year told Britain's largest lenders to suspend dividend payments and share buybacks for 2020 to help them maintain capital buffers against an expected hit to loan books from the pandemic.

Standard Chartered said that its overall income in 2021 is likely to be similar to 2020's because of the impact of global interest rate cuts.

