Standard BioTools To Collaborate With Navignostics

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) announced a collaboration agreement with Navignostics AG to develop clinical research applications and service offerings using the Hyperion XTi Imaging System to combat cancer.

As part of the agreement, Standard BioTools will assist in the development of Navignostics assays by working together on various aspects of protocols and instrument and software features.

Moreover, both Navignostics and Standard BioTools intend to share their knowledge to advance the field of Imaging Mass Cytometry through co-publishing and presenting at scientific conferences in the upcoming year.

This collaboration highlights the importance of precision medicine strategies and robust technologies that provide essential biological insights to inform treatment decisions.

