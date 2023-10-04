News & Insights

Markets
LAB

Standard BioTools, SomaLogic Announce All-stock Merger - Quick Facts

October 04, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) and SomaLogic (SLGC) have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger. SomaLogic shareholders will receive 1.11 shares of Standard BioTools common stock for each share of SomaLogic common stock owned. Upon the close of the deal, Standard BioTools shareholders will own approximately 43% of the combined company, and SomaLogic shareholders will own approximately 57% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Upon close, Michael Egholm will serve as Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Black will serve as Chief Financial Officer and Alex Kim will serve as Chief Operating Officer of the combined company. The transaction is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Standard BioTools said it expects full year 2023 revenue of $100 - $105 million, an increase from prior guidance.

SomaLogic reaffirmed full year 2023 revenue guidance of $80 - $84 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAB
SLGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.