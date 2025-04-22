Standard BioTools Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Standard BioTools Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, followed by a conference call.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and operational progress.





Individuals can access the conference call by dialing:









US domestic callers: (888) 346-3970





Outside US callers: (412) 902-4297





Live audio of the webcast will be available online on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at



Events & Presentations



. The webcast will be archived and available on Standard BioTools™ Investor Relations page at



investors.standardbio.com



.







About Standard BioTools Inc.







Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB), has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary SomaScan, mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at



standardbio.com



or connect with us on X, Facebook



®



, LinkedIn, and YouTube™.





Limited Use Label License and other terms may apply:



standardbio.com/legal/salesterms



.





Patent and License Information:



standardbio.com/legal/notices



.





©2025 Standard BioTools Inc. All rights reserved.











Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.













Investor Contact:







David Holmes









ir@standardbio.com







