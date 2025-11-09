Standard Bank Group (SBGOF) Price Target Increased by 24.02% to 18.07

The average one-year price target for Standard Bank Group (OTCPK:SBGOF) has been revised to $18.07 / share. This is an increase of 24.02% from the prior estimate of $14.57 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.36 to a high of $20.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.70% from the latest reported closing price of $10.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Bank Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBGOF is 0.34%, an increase of 6.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.02% to 125,278K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,021K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,806K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBGOF by 3.12% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,312K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,924K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBGOF by 6.65% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 12,028K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,761K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGOF by 6.05% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 4,306K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,028K shares , representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBGOF by 12.31% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 4,078K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.