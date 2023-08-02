Standard Bank Group - ADR (SGBLY) Price Target Increased by 15.03% to 11.78

The average one-year price target for Standard Bank Group - ADR (OTC:SGBLY) has been revised to 11.78 / share. This is an increase of 15.03% from the prior estimate of 10.24 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.82 to a high of 14.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.88% from the latest reported closing price of 10.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Bank Group - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGBLY is 0.57%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 3,694K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Todd Asset Management holds 2,327K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGBLY by 27.59% over the last quarter.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1,220K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGBLY by 5.20% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGBLY by 54,920.33% over the last quarter.

CAFRX - Africa Fund holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGBLY by 8.64% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

