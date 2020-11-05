Standard AVB Financial Corp. (STND) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (STND) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.221 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STND prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that STND has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.81, the dividend yield is 2.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STND was $32.81, representing a -3.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.94 and a 92.89% increase over the 52 week low of $17.01.

STND is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STND Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.