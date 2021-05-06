Standard AVB Financial Corp. (STND) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (STND) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.221 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STND prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that STND has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.87, the dividend yield is 2.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STND was $32.87, representing a -3.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.94 and a 79.52% increase over the 52 week low of $18.31.

STND is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK).

