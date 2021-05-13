Markets
SPGI

Standard and Poors Global Takes Over #12 Spot From Alphabet

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) has taken over the #12 spot from Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Standard and Poors Global Inc versus Alphabet Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (SPGI plotted in blue; GOOG plotted in green):

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SPGI vs. GOOG:

MU,MMC Relative Performance Chart

SPGI is currently trading up about 2.5%, while GOOG is up about 0.8% midday Thursday.

Favorites »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPGI GOOG

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular