Standard and Poors Global (SPGI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $334.34, changing hands as high as $336.87 per share. Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPGI's low point in its 52 week range is $186.055 per share, with $379.8699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $336.02. The SPGI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

