Standard and Poors Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SPGI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $426.63, changing hands as low as $422.03 per share. Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPGI's low point in its 52 week range is $303.50 per share, with $484.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $424.37. The SPGI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.