StanChart weighing options, including sale, of aircraft lessor unit

Recasts with detail

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered STAN.L said it is looking to explore alternative options, including a sale, of its aviation finance unit, which it said represents around 2% of its group income.

"We believe that a new owner can drive the next phase of growth whilst we continue to focus on our commitment to improve shareholder returns and delivering on our 2024 targets," Simon Cooper, CEO of StanChart's corporate, commercial & institutional banking business, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The UK-headquartered bank's aircraft leasing business in Ireland owns and manages a portfolio of more than 120 planes on lease to 30 airlines, according to its website.

StanChart's aviation financing business was ranked as the 21st biggest lessor based on the $3.7 billion market value of its fleet in publisher Airfinance Journal's 2022 rankings.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Jason Neely)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.