StanChart unit to launch cryptocurrency trading venture

A Standard Chartered PLC unit intends to establish a cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange platform in the UK and Europe targeting institutional clients, a statement published Wednesday showed.

The new exchange will be created by a joint venture between SC Ventures, the bank's innovation arm, and BC Technology Group 0863.HK, which operates OSL, a Hong Kong licensed cryptocurrency exchange.

