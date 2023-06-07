News & Insights

JPM

StanChart trimming roles as part of cost cuts - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

June 07, 2023 — 10:05 pm EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 2, 6 and 7

June 7 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered STAN.L is starting to lay off employees across Singapore, London, and Hong Kong hubs as part of an existing plan to cut costs by more than $1 billion through 2024, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The British bank had previously said that it aims to cut down $1.3 billion as part of its cost-efficiency program.

The total reductions could be more than 100, although a final number has yet to be decided, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Standard Chartered did not immediately respond to a Reuters query.

The London-listed bank's move is the latest among big banks cutting jobs.

Goldman Sachs is expected to reduce just under 250 jobs in the coming weeks, while JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N is cutting about 500 employees, Reuters reported in May.

Separately, Standard Chartered earlier this year sold its Jordanian business to Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB) AJIB.AM as the lender pressed ahead with plans to exit seven markets in Africa and the Middle East.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.