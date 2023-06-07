StanChart trimming roles as part of cost cuts - Bloomberg News

June 7 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered STAN.L is starting to lay off employees across its Singapore, London, and Hong Kong hubs as part of its existing plan to cut costs by more than $1 billion through 2024, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The total reductions could be more than 100, although a final number has yet to be decided, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

