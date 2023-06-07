News & Insights

StanChart trimming roles as part of cost cuts - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

June 07, 2023 — 09:27 pm EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

June 7 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered STAN.L is starting to lay off employees across its Singapore, London, and Hong Kong hubs as part of its existing plan to cut costs by more than $1 billion through 2024, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The total reductions could be more than 100, although a final number has yet to be decided, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.