StanChart to sell global aviation finance leasing unit for $700 mln

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

August 28, 2023 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered STAN.L said on Monday it has signed agreements for the sale of its global aviation finance leasing business to AviLease for $700 million.

Riyadh-based AviLease, also known as Aircraft Leasing Co, is owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

StanChart said in January that it was exploring alternatives regarding future ownership of its global aviation finance business.

"The sale of our Aviation Finance leasing allows us to continue to focus our efforts on those areas where we are most differentiated," Simon Cooper, CEO of Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking and Europe & Americas at Standard Chartered, said on Monday.

US Markets
Reuters
