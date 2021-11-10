StanChart sustainability bond the day's standout in senior space

By Malicka Danna Sielinou, Tom Revell

LONDON, Nov 10 (IFR) - Standard Chartered joined in the FIG debt rush with a €500m 8NC7 sustainability bond that received more than twofold demand, the largest oversubscription recorded in the senior space on Wednesday.

"The other trades did struggle a little bit in terms of getting the right level of subscription and the moves from initial pricing thoughts to final spreads have been a bit more limited than in previous days. ... The last two days have been busy in terms of number of transactions, not necessarily volumes, and investors are being overwhelmed; it's a lot to digest," one lead manager said, adding that the rates volatility also remained on everyone's radar.

ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered opened books at mid-swaps plus 100bp area for the no-grow trade.

The issuer's 0.9% July 2027 and 0.85% January 2028 callable bonds, which were respectively trading around 50bp and 63bp on Tradeweb, served as markers for the new notes. The leads also looked at HSBC's 0.641% September 2029 callable notes, which stood around 65bp on Tradeweb.

“The normal IPTs for a €500m 8NC7 deal would probably be in the context of 90bp–95bp, so I think it’s starting 5bp-plus cheap, but then again it is a busy day... and it’s also effectively the last day of the week given Armistice Day and Veterans Day, so there may be some good reasons to be cautious on IPTs,” a second banker away from the trade said.

“It’s a €500m deal, so compared to other trades it might be able to travel further. Probably the right landing is 70bp–75bp," he said.

With orders reaching €1.1bn, the leads were able to tighten the final spread to plus 85bp.

"In terms of NIP, we saw fair value between mid to high 70s, in line with recent transactions. The impact of the sustainability label is hard to say, maybe 2bp. When you have a green issuance it's a little easier to estimate, it's a bit different with sustainability," the lead said.

The day also witnessed DZ Bank make a rare appearance in the senior space, bringing a self-led €300m seven-year green senior non-preferred bond.

This was the German bank's first public issuance of senior debt since September 2018, when it sold €250m of five-year green bonds.

DZ initiated price talks with a guidance range of plus 47bp (+/–3bp WPIR). "We were straightforward with setting guidance from the open, so that everybody could do their own calculations as to what the tightest reoffer should be," said a banker.

The trade landed at the tight end, with DZ having garnered over €510m in orders from 56 accounts.

"The new issue premium is difficult to estimate, as we don't have any outstanding benchmark transactions. Our private placements have been executed around 47bp before, so if we take this as fair value, we priced 3bp inside that, which I would call a greenium on the transaction," the banker said.

With its green bond proceeds, DZ will primarily focus on offshore wind energy production located in Europe.

(Reporting by Malicka Sielinou, Tom Revell, editing by Alex Chambers, Philip Wright)

