StanChart suitors track banking’s flighty fortunes

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - There are few enduring certainties in banking. But one reliable rule of thumb is that Standard Chartered will be the subject of periodic bouts of takeover speculation. Over the past four decades British, American, Asian and Australian rivals have considered an offer for the emerging market lender. The latest prospective suitor, First Abu Dhabi Bank, reflects the shifting fortunes of global banking.

The biggest bank in the United Arab Emirates said on Thursday it had been “at the very early stages” of considering a bid for StanChart, but was no longer doing so. Nevertheless, the fact that it was entertaining the idea reflects financial enthusiasm for a region currently awash with petrodollars.

StanChart was not always a target. In 1981 it attempted a merger with Royal Bank of Scotland which was thwarted by British competition authorities. But by 1986 it was fighting off a hostile bid by Britain’s Lloyds Bank. The 2004 death of Singaporean tycoon Khoo Teck Puat, StanChart’s largest shareholder, sparked speculation that expansionist U.S. lenders like JPMorgan or Bank of America might swoop in.

Though Khoo’s heirs sold the shares to Temasek, the Singaporean investor, in 2006, the rumours persisted. As China’s economy grew, dealmakers pushed for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China or Bank of China to buy StanChart, thus establishing an international network across Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Australian banks like ANZ, pumped up by the global commodities boom and the country’s soaring housing market, were touted as bidders in the mid-2010s. And as StanChart’s fortunes waned, bankers debated the merits of a merger with Singapore’s DBS, which also counts Temasek as a large shareholder. Despite regulatory scepticism about big bank mergers, Barclays considered a takeover in 2018.

First Abu Dhabi seems an unlikely buyer: at about $300 billion, its balance sheet is just over a third the size of StanChart’s. But the bank created by a 2016 merger has a big valuation advantage: its stock trades at more than 2 times First Abu Dhabi’s expected tangible book value per share at the end of 2022, according to forecasts compiled by Refinitiv. StanChart is at just 0.6 times on the same measure.

That’s why First Abu Dhabi’s $50 billion stock market value is twice the level of the lender run by Bill Winters. Under UK rules, First Abu Dhabi cannot make an offer for StanChart for six months, unless another bidder emerges. Whether its interest endures will say as much about the appeal of the Middle East as it does about StanChart.

CONTEXT NEWS

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender, said on Jan. 5 that it had considered a bid for London-listed Standard Chartered but was no longer doing so.

Bloomberg had earlier reported that FAB had been exploring an offer for Standard Chartered as part of a plan aimed at building an emerging markets bank.

StanChart shares rose as much as 20% before paring gains. They closed at 714 pence, up 7%, following FAB’s statement that it was no longer pursuing a potential deal.

The Abu Dhabi lender said it had been in “the very early stages of evaluating a possible offer” for the emerging markets-focused bank.

Standard Chartered declined to comment.

(Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic)

