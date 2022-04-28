StanChart shareholders thaw towards Winters

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Standard Chartered’s long-suffering investors have previously needed more to excite them than the bank predicting it will “slightly exceed” earlier forecasts. But the Asia-focused lender’s upbeat tone, and solid first-quarter figures https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2022/0428/2022042800361.pdf, sent its stock up over 15% on Thursday for the bank’s best year-to-date performance in at least a decade. Shares still trade at less than half of book value and sit some 47% lower since boss Bill Winters took over in 2015, so there’s a lot of work to do. But rising interest rates may do a lot of that for him.

StanChart’s net interest margin rose 10 basis points in the quarter to 1.29% and the bank forecast a year-end rate of 1.4%, ahead of analysts’ expectations. Further NIM expansion next year could add about 15% to earnings, reckon Citi analysts. Of course, central banks will have to deliver all the expected interest rate rises against an increasingly uncertain economic outlook for StanChart to reap all the benefits. But for now, shareholders are enjoying the unusual array of positives. (By Jennifer Hughes)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

UK insurance reforms are now even riskier

LG Energy Solution sputters at the starting line

GM electrifies executives’ pay

Aveva owner Schneider may run out of patience

Irish banks make flimsy case for scrapping pay cap

(Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.