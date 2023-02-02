Stanchart says wins nod from China for securities firm

February 02, 2023 — 11:49 pm EST

SYDNEY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered STAN.L on Friday said it had been granted approval by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to set up a mainland securities firm.

The bank said the firm would have an initial capital injection of 1.05 billion yuan ($155.69 million) and would cover underwriting, asset management that was restricted to asset-backed securities only, own-account trading and brokerage activities.

In a statement, StanChart said the deal was the first time the CSRC had granted in-principle approval for the establishment of a securities firm wholly owned by a foreign shareholder through a greenfield investment in its onshore market since ownership restrictions were eased in 2020.

John Tan has been appointed chairman-designate of the firm and Grace Geng CEO-designate, according to the statement.

