StanChart says it supports national security law for Hong Kong

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered STAN.L said it believes China's national security law can help "maintain the long term stability of Hong Kong", the second Asia-focused, British-based lender to voice its support for Beijing on Wednesday after HSBC earlier made similar comments.

"We hope greater clarity on the final legislative provisions will enable Hong Kong to maintain economic and social stability," a spokeswoman for the bank said in an email.

(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6137; Reuters Messaging: lawrence.white.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.