StanChart says it supports national security law for Hong Kong

Contributor
Lawrence White Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Standard Chartered said it believes China's national security law can help "maintain the long term stability of Hong Kong", the second Asia-focused, British-based lender to voice its support for Beijing on Wednesday after HSBC earlier made similar comments.

"We hope greater clarity on the final legislative provisions will enable Hong Kong to maintain economic and social stability," a spokeswoman for the bank said in an email.

(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Alex Richardson)

