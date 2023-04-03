StanChart says it has redeemed $1 billion AT1 bond

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

April 03, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by Iain Withers for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered STAN.L said on Monday it had redeemed a $1 billion so-called additional tier one (AT1) bond, a form of bail-in debt that has come into focus after holders of similar securities were wiped out in the rescue of Credit Suisse.

The Asia and Africa-focused bank said it had exercised its option to redeem the securities in whole on April 2 as planned.

The bank had said on March 1, prior to the recent bout of banking sector turmoil, that it had intended to redeem the bond on April 2.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Chiara Elisei)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.