StanChart Q3 profit slumps on China impairment charges

HONG KONG/LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered (StanChart) STAN.L on Thursday said third-quarter pre-tax profit fell by a third, much worse than analysts had expected, as it took a nearly $1 billion hit from its exposure to China's real estate and banking sectors.

StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, said statutory pretax profit for the third quarter of this year fell to $633 million.

That compared with $996 million a year earlier and the $1.41 billion average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

Credit impairment charges rose by $62 million from the same period a year prior to $294 million, as the bank took a $186 million charge related to China's troubled commercial real estate market.

The bank also took a $700 million hit from its stake in China Bohai Bank 9668.HK, which it said reflected subdued earnings at the lender and the challenging economic backdrop.

The bank said it nonetheless remains confident of hitting its returns on tangible equity target, a key measure of its profitability, of 10% this year and 11% in 2024.

