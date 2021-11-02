StanChart Q3 profit doubles, beats market forecasts

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered's STAN.L third-quarter pre-tax profit doubled from a year earlier, beating market forecasts, as the emerging markets-focused lender rode a recovery in pandemic-hit markets.

Statutory pretax profit for the bank, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, jumped to $996 million in July-September, from $435 million a year earlier. This compared with the $942 million average estimate of 16 analysts as compiled by the bank.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.