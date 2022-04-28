StanChart Q1 profit rises 6%, beats estimates

Contributors
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Lawrence White Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Standard Chartered's first-quarter pre-tax profit rose 6%, beating market expectations, as the emerging markets-focused lender benefited from rising interest rates.

Adds outlook in third paragraph

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered's STAN.L first-quarter pre-tax profit rose 6%, beating market expectations, as the emerging markets-focused lender benefited from rising interest rates.

Statutory pretax profit for the lender, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, increased to $1.49 billion in January-March, from $1.4 billion a year earlier. This compared with the $1 billion average estimate of 16 analysts as compiled by the bank.

The London-headquartered bank, which is focussed on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, said it now expects income growth this year to slightly exceed the previously guided 5-7% range, underlining how banks' prospects are being lifted by rising interest rates even as the global economic outlook grows murkier.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Lawrence White; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters