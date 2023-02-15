StanChart profit rises 28%, announces $1 bln share buyback

February 15, 2023 — 11:28 pm EST

Written by Anshuman Daga and Lawrence White for Reuters

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered's STAN.L annual pretax profit rose a lower-than-expected 28%, with rising revenue from global interest rate hikes offsetting the impact of credit impairment from bad loans

The Asia, Africa and Middle East-focused bank reported statutory pretax profit of $4.3 billion for 2022. That compared with the $4.73 billion average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank and the $3.35 billion it made in 2021.

StanChart 2888.HK announced a new $1 billion share buyback that would start imminently.

The London-headquartered bank upgraded its performance forecast, saying it now expected to achieve a return on tangible equity, a key profitability metric, of 10% this year and 11% in 2024. It had previously targeted 10% for 2024.

