StanChart profit rises 28%, announces $1 bln share buyback

February 15, 2023 — 11:24 pm EST

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered's STAN.L annual pretax profit rose a lower-than-expected 28%, as rising revenue from global interest rate hikes offset the impact of credit impairment from bad loans

The Asia, Africa and Middle East-focused bank reported statutory pretax profit of $4.3 billion for 2022. That compared with the $4.73 billion average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank and the $3.35 billion it made in 2021.

StanChart 2888.HK announced a further $1 billion share buyback that would start imminently.

