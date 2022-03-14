StanChart Kenya's profit jumps 70% in 2021 on easing COVID curbs

NAIROBI, March 14 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Kenya's pretax profit soared 70% last year to 12.6 billion shillings ($110.43 million), its chief financial officer said on Monday, thanks to easing of measures meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The lender, which is controlled by Standard Chartered Plc STAN.L, reduced its losses from bad debts during the period by 46%, Chemutai Murgor told an investor briefing.

($1 = 114.1000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

