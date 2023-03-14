Stanchart Kenya's pretax profit rises 36% in 2022

NAIROBI, March 14 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Kenya SCBK.NR posted a 36% jump in its pretax profit for 2022 to 17.1 billion shillings ($132.15 million), its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

($1 = 129.4000 Kenyan shillings)

