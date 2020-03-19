Stanchart Kenya's pretax profit rises 3% in 2019

NAIROBI, March 19 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya SCBK.NR posted a pretax profit increase of 3% in 2019 to 12.2 billion shillings ($117 million), it said on Thursday, as a focus on keeping a lid on bad loans restrained revenue growth.

The lender, which is the fourth largest by assets in the East African nation, said its earnings per share edged up 2% to 23.49 shillings.

($1 = 104.1500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.