Stanchart Kenya's pretax profit rises 3% in 2019
NAIROBI, March 19 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya SCBK.NR posted a pretax profit increase of 3% in 2019 to 12.2 billion shillings ($117 million), it said on Thursday, as a focus on keeping a lid on bad loans restrained revenue growth.
The lender, which is the fourth largest by assets in the East African nation, said its earnings per share edged up 2% to 23.49 shillings.
($1 = 104.1500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Tom Hogue)
