World Markets

StanChart Kenya Q1 2022 pretax profit up 16%

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya posted a 16% rise in pretax profit to 3.93 billion shillings ($33.81 million)in the first quarter of this year, helped by rising interest income and a drop in loan impairments.

NAIROBI, May 18 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Kenya SCBK.NR posted a 16% rise in pretax profit to 3.93 billion shillings ($33.81 million)in the first quarter of this year, helped by rising interest income and a drop in loan impairments.

The lender, which is controlled by Standard Chartered Plc STAN.L, said in a statement late on Tuesday its net interest income rose 7% to 4.92 billion shillings, while loan impairments fell 121% to 86 million shillings.

($1 = 116.2500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Shanghai Resumes Work in Some Factories Amid Virus

May 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular