StanChart Kenya Q1 2022 pretax profit up 16%

NAIROBI, May 18 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Kenya SCBK.NR posted a 16% rise in pretax profit to 3.93 billion shillings ($33.81 million)in the first quarter of this year, helped by rising interest income and a drop in loan impairments.

The lender, which is controlled by Standard Chartered Plc STAN.L, said in a statement late on Tuesday its net interest income rose 7% to 4.92 billion shillings, while loan impairments fell 121% to 86 million shillings.

($1 = 116.2500 Kenyan shillings)

