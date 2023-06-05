StanChart in talks to sell aviation finance unit to AviLease - Bloomberg News

Adds background on StanChart's aviation unit in paragraph 3, details from Bloomberg report in paragraph 4

June 5 (Reuters) - AviLease, a jet lessor owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), is said to be in advanced talks to buy Standard Chartered's STAN.L aviation finance business in a deal which could be valued at 3.5 billion euros ($3.75 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Standard Chartered and AviLease parent PIF both declined to comment on Reuters' request.

The deal would help AviLease, launched last year, boost its presence in key leasing markets in the Middle East and other parts of the world, the Bloomberg report added.

($1 = 0.9335 euros)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shilpi Majumdar)

