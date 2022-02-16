StanChart full-year profit doubles, to start $750 mln sharebuyback

Standard Chartered's pre-tax profit doubled from a year earlier, but the profit came below market forecasts on Thursday, as the emerging markets-focused lender gained from a recovery in pandemic-hit markets.

Pretax profit for the bank, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, surged to $3.3 billion from $1.6 billion a year earlier. This compared with the $3.8 billion average estimate of 16 analysts as compiled by the lender.

The bank announced a $750 million sharebuyback.

