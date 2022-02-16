StanChart full-year profit doubles, to begin $750 mln share buyback

Adds outlook, results of data from fourth paragraph

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered on Thursday reported STAN.L a doubling in full year pre-tax profit, although below analysts' forecasts, as the emerging markets-focused lender benefited from a recovery in pandemic-hit markets.

Statutory pre-tax profit for the bank, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, surged to $3.3 billion in 2021 from $1.6 billion in 2020. That compared with the $3.8 billion average estimate of 16 analysts, as compiled by the lender.

StanChart announced a $750 million share buyback, as expected by some analysts.

The bank said the improved outlook led it to raise its target of delivering a return on tangible equity of at least 7% by 2023, with its longer-term goal being a double-digit return. It now aims for a 10% return by 2024, with income to be boosted by investment in its businesses and rising interest rates.

The lender reported credit impairment charges of $263 million, versus $2.3 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Lawrence White in London

