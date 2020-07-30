StanChart first-half profit down 33% on higher loan impairments

H1 pre-tax profit at $1.63 bln versus $1.53 bln estimates

HONG KONG/LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L on Thursday posted a 33% fall in its first-half profit, as the bank boosted its credit impairment charges by six-fold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn in its main markets.

Pre-tax profit for StanChart, which focuses on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, dropped to $1.63 billion in the January-June period from $2.41 billion in the same period last year, the London-headquartered bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The latest profit compared with the $1.53 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Standard Chartered.

StanChart said it expected income to be lower in the second half, reversing its more optimistic note in April when the bank said it expected its main markets to lead the economic recovery from the virus outbreak as early as later this year.

Indicating headcount cuts at the bank to reduce costs, StanChart said it was accelerating some elements of existing projects aimed at creating a leaner organisation as well as developing some new expense reduction initiatives.

The bank reiterated that it will not pay dividends for the time being following a request from Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority, adding it hoped to resume payments "as soon as prudently possible."

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 16.5 million people across the world, is hitting businesses - from retail to aviation - globally as governments freeze economies to slow its spread.

StanChart's credit impairment in the first-half rose to $1.58 billion from $254 million a year earlier, the statement showed.

