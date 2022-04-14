StanChart exits 7 markets in Africa and Middle East

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered STAN.L is slashing its presence in Africa and the Middle East, it said on Thursday, as it looks to cut costs and focus on more profitable markets.

The bank will fully exit seven countries, it said, and shrink its presence in a further two.

StanChart will cease all operations in Angola, Cameroon, Gambia, Jordan, Lebanon, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe, it said.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)

