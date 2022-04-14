World Markets

StanChart exits 7 markets in Africa and Middle East

Contributor
Lawrence White Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Standard Chartered is slashing its presence in Africa and the Middle East, it said on Thursday, as it looks to cut costs and focus on more profitable markets.

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered STAN.L is slashing its presence in Africa and the Middle East, it said on Thursday, as it looks to cut costs and focus on more profitable markets.

The bank will fully exit seven countries, it said, and shrink its presence in a further two.

StanChart will cease all operations in Angola, Cameroon, Gambia, Jordan, Lebanon, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe, it said.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 5083; Reuters Messaging: @ReutersLawrence))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The Latest With the Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Mar 31, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular