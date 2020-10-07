StanChart cuts jobs in United Arab Emirates

World Markets

Standard Chartered is making some staff in its United Arab Emirates business redundant, a spokesman for the bank said on Wednesday.

"In line with our commitment to transforming the Bank and ensuring its future competitiveness, a number of roles are being made redundant," the spokesman said.

Bloomberg News earlier reported the UAE job cuts, saying around 100 roles would go.

The StanChart spokesman did not comment on the number of people affected.

