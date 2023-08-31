StanChart CFO Halford to retire, hires former BofA senior banker

Adds detail on Halford's career from paragraph 3, Di Giorgi in paragraph 4

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered STAN.L said on Thursday Andy Halford has decided to retire as chief financial officer, with former Bank of America senior banker Diego De Giorgi set to replace him.

De Giorgi, who was most recently co-chief executive of special purpose acquisition company Pegasus Europe, will join the company on Sept. 1, the bank said in a statement.

Halford is one of British banking's longest-serving executives, having held the role of CFO since July 2014, helping steer the Africa and Asia-focused bank through a period of extensive restructuring.

De Giorgi will initially join as CFO designate, before taking on the role formally and joining the bank's board in the first quarter of 2024. He will report to StanChart's long-standing CEO Bill Winters and will be based in London.

De Giorgi previously held senior roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, including head of global investment banking and is a former Goldman Sachs banker. He has also served as a non-executive director at Italy's UniCredit.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru and Iain Withers in London; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sharon Singleton)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.