StanChart announces $500 mln share buyback as first-half profit climbs 19%

SINGAPORE, July 29 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered STAN.L on Friday reported first-half pre-tax profit rose 19%, in line with market expectations, as the emerging markets-focused lender benefited from rising interest rates.

Statutory pretax profit for the lender, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, increased to $2.8 billion in the first half of the year from $2.35 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The bank also announced a share buyback of $500 million.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Lawrence White; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.