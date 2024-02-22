News & Insights

StanChart announces $1 bln share buyback as full year profit rises 18%

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

February 22, 2024 — 11:29 pm EST

Written by Selena Li and Lawrence White for Reuters ->

HONG KONG/LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L on Friday reported 2023 pre-tax profit rose 18%, in line with forecasts, and rewarded shareholders with a $1 billion share buyback.

StanChart 0288.HK, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, said statutory pretax profit for 2023 reached $5.09 billion, in line with $5.1 billion from 15 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

The bank took a $850 million impairment mainly from its stake in Chinese lender Bohai Bank 9668.HK, its second time writing down the value of the unit as the lender was hit by increasing bad loans as growth in the world's second-largest economy sputtered.

The bank set out restrained new guidance on its future performance, saying it expected income to grow 5-7% between 2024 and 2026, as against 10% growth in 2023.

The lender said it would aim to increase return on tangible equity, a key profitability metric, 'steadily' from the current level of 10% to 12% by 2026.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Selena.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 39525868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.