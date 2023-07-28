News & Insights

StanChart announces $1 bln share buyback as first-half profit jumps 20%

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

July 28, 2023 — 12:39 am EDT

Written by Selena Li for Reuters ->

Adds CEO comment

HONG KONG, July 28 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC (StanChart) STAN.L reported on Friday first-half pretax profit rose 20% and announced a $1 billion share buyback plan, as rising rates and record financial market business propelled margins at the emerging markets-focused lender.

StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, said statutory pretax profit for the first six months of this year reached $3.32 billion. That compared with $2.77 billion a year earlier and the $3.18 billion average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

"We are mindful of the external macroeconomic headwinds and recent challenges in the banking sector; however, our balance sheet is robust, and we have the right strategy, business model and ambition to deliver our targets," CEO Bill Winters said in a statement.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Selena.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 39525868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.