Stamps.com (STMP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Stamps.com STMP is set to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues currently stands at $168.8 million, which indicates growth of 24% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at $1.76 over the past 30 days and implies growth of 57.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 111.7%.



Stamps.com Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Stamps.com Inc. price-eps-surprise | Stamps.com Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors to Consider

Stamps.com’s third-quarter results are expected to have benefited from increased demand for its internet-based postage services owing to the coronavirus outbreak.



Moreover, online shopping has been gaining traction due to pandemic-induced social distancing guidelines. Further, increasing penetration of high-speed delivery services and growing adoption of digital payment applications are expected to have driven growth for Stamp.com’s mailing and shipping solutions.



Additionally, the company is likely to have gained from an increase in shipping as well as package volumes, driven by strong demand for online shipment services.



Further, a surge in online purchases instead of purchases through retail channels reflects the addition of new customers and is likely to have driven the company’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



Notably, the company added 179,000 paid customers in the second quarter, expanding its customer base to 956,000.



Additionally, the partnership with United Parcel Service (UPS) to provide UPS shipping solutions across the company’s e-commerce multi-carrier platforms, including ShipStation, ShippingEasy and ShipWorks, is expected to have aided customer acquisition.



However, a seasonal slowdown due to a cut down in back-to-school-related spending and weakness in the broader macro-economic conditions are expected to have negatively impacted the company’s top line in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Stamps.com has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



TEGNA TGNA has an Earnings ESP of +15.39% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ViacomCBS VIAC has an Earnings ESP of +8.23% and a Zacks Rank #2.



YETI Holdings YETI has an Earnings ESP of +5.09% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Stamps.com Inc. (STMP): Free Stock Analysis Report



TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI): Free Stock Analysis Report



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.