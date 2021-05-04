Stamps.com (STMP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Stamps.com STMP is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues currently stands at $184.4 million, which indicates growth of 21.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at $1.63 per share over the past 30 days and implies growth of 23.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 99%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors to Consider

Stamps.com’s first-quarter results are expected to have benefited from robust performance of its brands - Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine and MetaPack.



Additionally, the company is likely to have gained from an increase in shipping as well as package volumes, driven by strong demand for online shipment services amid disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Further, increasing penetration of high-speed delivery services and growing adoption of digital payment applications are expected to have driven growth for Stamp.com’s mailing and shipping solutions.



Additionally, the partnership with United Parcel Service to provide shipping solutions across the company’s e-commerce multi-carrier platforms, including ShipStation, ShippingEasy and ShipWorks, is expected to have aided customer acquisition.



Moreover, Stamps.com’s results are expected to have benefited strong adoption of ShipStation in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Extended language support like Spanish and French is expected to have helped in expanding customer base.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Stamps.com has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Fair Isaac FICO has an Earnings ESP of +15.94% and is #2 Ranked. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Chuy’s Holdings CHUY has an Earnings ESP of +9.56% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Nautilus NLS has an Earnings ESP of +15.39% and is #3 Ranked.

